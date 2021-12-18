Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Virgin Galactic posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 487,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

