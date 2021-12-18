Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 234.75 ($3.10).

Several research firms have commented on VMUK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 185 ($2.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.21) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.60 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.89). The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 194.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.18), for a total value of £31,552.95 ($41,698.10).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

