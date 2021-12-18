Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.84 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

