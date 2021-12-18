Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 406,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $1.42 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 323.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.