VNX (VNXLU) Price Hits $0.0145 on Exchanges

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VNX has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNX has a market capitalization of $406,988.29 and $13.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007269 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars.

