Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.2% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 111,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $156.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

