Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,922 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

