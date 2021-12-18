Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 119,290 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,290 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Bloom Energy worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BE shares. Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $21.68 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 3.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

