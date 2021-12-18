Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 1,555 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.39% of Power Integrations worth $23,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 130.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Power Integrations stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

