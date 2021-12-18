Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 16,609 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of LKQ worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

