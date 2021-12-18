Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 3,361 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $29,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 761,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $345.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $369.24. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

