Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 4,005 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,831,000 after acquiring an additional 445,675 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $134.59 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $857,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $2,288,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 801,240 shares of company stock worth $131,595,576 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

