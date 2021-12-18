Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 4,657 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 10,230.7% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after buying an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $237.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

