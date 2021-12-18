Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,733 shares of company stock worth $12,544,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.23. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -267.88, a P/E/G ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

