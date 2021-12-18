Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 206.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,197 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 709.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.79 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

