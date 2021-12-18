Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $19.46 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Zscaler worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $304.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.05. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.49 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.93.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $35,464,760. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

