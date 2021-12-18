Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $20.94 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,557 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 45,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 16.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

