Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $21.48 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 226,461 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.07.

Accenture stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

