Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.27 and a 200 day moving average of $136.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

