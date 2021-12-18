Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 2,038 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,187.55 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,018.73 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,403.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,566.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 746.89 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

