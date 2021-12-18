Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,055 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 297,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 34,916 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 107.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.20 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

