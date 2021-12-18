Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,375 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

