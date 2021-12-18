Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 25,355 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,355 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Amundi bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

