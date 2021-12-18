Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 9,440 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,767,188 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

