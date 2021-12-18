Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 993 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,085.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,210.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,359.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2,297.78. The company has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

