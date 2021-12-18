Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $38,414.59 and $294.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.