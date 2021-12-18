Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report sales of $31.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $6.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $41.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VYGR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $113.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

