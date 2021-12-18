WABnetwork (WAB) Achieves Market Cap of $79,381.02

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $79,381.02 and $70.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007249 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.