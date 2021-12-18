Wagerr Hits Market Cap of $7.60 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $28,864.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 55.6% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005438 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00041596 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00407071 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 221,215,046 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.