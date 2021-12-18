Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in November

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.5 days.

WJXFF opened at $17.16 on Friday. Wajax has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WJXFF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

