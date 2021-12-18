Wanchain Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $126.95 million and $5.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.00244652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.00551646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00071073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

