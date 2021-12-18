Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of WASH opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

