Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,082.41

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,082.41 ($14.30) and traded as low as GBX 961 ($12.70). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 975 ($12.88), with a volume of 29,453 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Water Intelligence in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of £189.74 million and a P/E ratio of 52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,082.41.

In related news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.59), for a total transaction of £590,000 ($779,701.33).

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

