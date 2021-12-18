WELL Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. WELL has a total market cap of $18.07 million and $30,351.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WELL has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

