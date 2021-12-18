Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 33,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,807. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 61.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 88.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

