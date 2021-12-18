Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 33,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,807. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.83.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
