Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:WMC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 619,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 864.63, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a market cap of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

In other news, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 85,741 shares of company stock worth $186,560 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

