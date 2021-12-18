Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.43. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 238,014 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $210.48 million, a P/E ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 2.49.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

