Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Hershey by 103.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 259.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $187.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $192.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

