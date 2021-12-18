Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 2,400 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.89 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average is $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

