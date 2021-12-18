WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

WHTPF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHTPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

