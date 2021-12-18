WhiteCoin Trading Down 1.7% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $641.46 million and $11.22 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00038042 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001910 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

