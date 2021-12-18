Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $538.55

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $4.79 million and $45,429.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $538.55 or 0.01158859 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.75 or 0.08365771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00077662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,552.61 or 1.00173267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

