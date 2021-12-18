Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

WSR opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $466.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

