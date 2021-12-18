Widercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $47,398.24 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Widercoin has a total market cap of $47,398.24 and $1,921.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.35 or 0.08381717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.87 or 0.99933651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

