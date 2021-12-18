Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $13.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

WSM opened at $169.44 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.82 and a 200-day moving average of $176.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,038 shares of company stock worth $8,033,266. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

