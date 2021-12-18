Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Trading Up 0.2%

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

