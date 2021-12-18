Wing (WING) Price Reaches $21.43 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.77 or 0.08362804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.69 or 0.99978711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

