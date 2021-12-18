WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,012 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $153.87 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

