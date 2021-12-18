WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,760 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 13.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.