WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,629 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 199.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $615.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $661.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 564.80, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

